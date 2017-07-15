'Teen Mom OG' News: Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Going Strong in 12th Anniversary Together

Facebook/teenmom A promotional image for "Teen Mom: OG" as the featured cover photo on the MTV show's official Facebook page.

"Teen Mom: OG" couple Catelyn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are celebrating 12 years of being together — no mean feat for the reality stars who went through teen pregnancy and domestic issues.

To say that the couple defied the odds would be an understatement. Baltierra took to social media to try to put into words what they have been through in more than a decade, and fans were ecstatic for the couple in the comments.

"I can't believe that today marks 12 years together with you @catelynnmtv, babe you literally are the greatest gift this live has given me!" Tyler began in his Instagram post, showing two photos of the couple — one recent and the other an old photo from what could be 12 years back.

Lowell and Baltierra have been on TV since 2009, as one of the teen couples in MTV's "Teen Mom" nearly eight years ago. Fans have seen how the struggling couple reluctantly put up their firstborn child, Carly, for adoption back then. Carly is now eight years old and living with her adoptive parents Brandon and Theresa, according to Us Weekly.

Since then, the couple has weathered a few challenges, from the time they saw their first child Carly off to her new home, to the time that Baltierra dealt with his dad going to jail. Lowell had her own problems as well, from dealing with her addict parents and battling depression, according to Inquisitr.

Eventually, Tyler and Catelynn had another child, their daughter, Nova. Now a better couple and responsible adults, the two has been married and are a happy family with their child.

The pair has been thinking of growing their family, claiming they want more kids in the future. Their own clothing line for kids, Tierra Reign, may just have been inspired by that wish.