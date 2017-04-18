'Teen Mom OG' News: Farrah Abraham Stirs Pot With Easter Tweet

"Teen Mom OG" star Farrah Abraham is stirring the pot once again, and it looks like she might be throwing some shade at her three co-stars.

Facebook/teenmom'Teen Mom OG' airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

According to PEOPLE, Abraham took to her Twitter account to share a photo of her daughter over Easter. However, despite the cute picture, the reality star chose a particularly interesting caption, referring to Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Maci Bookout as the "three stooges."

"It's Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more rating then 1offs...sh!" the caption read. The tweet has since been deleted, though.

It is no secret that Abraham has had a rocky relationship with her co-stars, especially with Portwood. It can be recalled that the two young mothers had it out when Abraham criticized Portwood's fiancé, Matt Baier. Despite this, Portwood still invited Abraham to her wedding, which the latter did not take very well.

"They lie and they need to stop using me to get attention for their wedding and book. I want nothing to do with their criminal behavior or lying evil groups of people they associate with," Abraham previously said in an interview with RadarOnline.

The new season of "Teen Mom OG" recently premiered on MTV, and Abraham was not the only one who dealt with some drama. Portwood was excited that her business was getting off the ground, but she felt that her personal life was not doing so well. She and her ex, Gary Shirley, have been butting heads when it comes to their daughter, Leah.

Elsewhere, Baltierra supported her husband, Tyler, in his time of need. Tyler's father had recently violated his parole and it was proving to be too much for him to handle. He admitted to his therapist that that he is running out of strength.

