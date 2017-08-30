'Teen Mom OG' News: Farrah Abraham's Mom Confirms Amber Portwood's Attendance in Her Upcoming Wedding

Facebook/TeenMom Farrah Abraham and her mother Debra Danielsen in one of the episodes of 'Teen Mom OG' on MTV.

Farrah Abraham may not have a harmonious relationship with her "Teen Mom OG" co-star Amber Portwood, but her mother Debra Danielsen still invited the latter to her upcoming wedding.

In an interview with InTouch Magazine, Danielsen revealed that Portwood and her new beau Andrew Glennon confirmed that they will attend her wedding with Dr. David Merz in November.

"I love Amber and Amber is definitely telling me she's coming, and I told her I can't wait to meet the new man and new love of her life," Abraham's mother stated. "She's a good mom, she's a good person, and she works her butt off, so I'm just hoping that this guy really loves and appreciates Amber for Amber and that she would be his number one priority."

On the other hand, Abraham herself still disapprove of her mother's fiancé. This is the reason why she and her eight-year-old daughter Sophia will not be around for Danielsen and Merz's upcoming nuptials.

"Currently, right now, I've let [my mom] know that I will not be involved [in her wedding]. I do wish her the best, always, but it's sad to me that someone she's bringing into her life, and wanting to create a 'family' with doesn't really know how to do that properly," Abraham reportedly told Star in early August.

Danielsen and Merz's wedding is scheduled to take place at the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, NE on Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, Portwood and Glennon finally made their relationship red-carpet official after the 27-year-old mother of one brought her new boyfriend to California to attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards last Sunday, Aug. 27.

Portwood was previously criticized for entering a new relationship shortly after she and her ex-fiancé Matt Baier called it quits. But she revealed through an interview with Us Weekly that she is currently happy about being with Glennon at the moment. "I think we just kind of fell into this groove of really enjoying life with each other for a while, so it's kind of fun and it's kind of serious in a way as well, but we're trying not to put too much pressure on a relationship," Portwood stated.