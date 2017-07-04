'Teen Mom OG' News: Maci Bookout Explains Why She Kept Ryan Edwards' Situation From Mackenzie Standifer

(Photo: MTV) Maci Bookout in "Teen Mom OG."

The recent "Teen Mom OG" reunion took a turn for the worse after Mackenzie Standifer accused Maci Bookout of humiliating her husband Ryan Edwards and her family.

Standifer began reading an open letter to her during the "Teen Mom OG" special, recalling the moment that she told Bookout about Edwards' situation, who knew about it all along since November.

"That was 186 days; 400,464 hours; and 267,840 minutes that he could've died, and still, you said nothing," she went on to say, accusing her of using it for her gain.

Standifer, who only learned what was going on two days before he went to rehab, said that while Bookout "feared for his life," she at the same time decided not do anything about it or informed her, but just exploited what Edwards was going through in "Teen Mom OG."

"You preach about hating complacency and enabling, but, because you turned your head to the problem, that makes you the enabler, not everyone else that it's blamed on," she went on to say.

"Instead of solving the problem, or making an effort to solve it, you decided to humiliate Ryan, humiliate myself and his entire family, but more importantly, you've humiliated our children for years to come," Standifer added.

Bookout interrupted her, saying that it was Edwards who exploited himself, not her. Standifer said in reply that she still should have respected their privacy instead of revealing the issue to the world.

Bookout remains unfazed about Standifer's accusations, reasoning that a television show like "Teen Mom OG" is the last thing she should sign up for if she wants privacy.

Standifer ended up walking out of the stage during the "Teen Mom OG" reunion after realizing that Bookout is not planning on taking responsibility for anything.

As to why she chose to stay silent, Bookout explained that she "didn't want to do anything or say anything that would make her feel like she couldn't trust Ryan or that their relationship wasn't real."

The controversy started in the "Teen Mom OG" finale, which featured a clip of Standifer having to keep waking Edwards up while on their way to their wedding.