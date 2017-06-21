'Teen Mom: OG' News: Maci Bookout Gives Ultimatum to Ryan Edwards for Substance Abuse

Maci Bookout is finally determined to give an ultimatum to her ex fiancé Ryan Edwards to end his substance abuse.

Facebook/teenmom"Teen Mom: OG" Maci Bookout determined to change ex fiance Ryan Edwards

The "Teen Mom: OG" star revealed in this week's episode that she is ready to confront the father of her son Bentley to shape up and remain clean if he still wants to be a part of their son's life.

Bookout was also seen in the episode talking to a substance abuse counselor on the phone to discuss the proper way to approach Edwards about his addiction. She told the expert that she has no idea what his ex-fiancé is actually taking, but he has a tendency to fall asleep whenever she tries to talk to him. She has also observed that he would sometimes be really wide-eyed.

The counselor told the reality TV star that since she cannot be the person that Edwards can depend on right now, she could be the one who could hold him accountable so he could start changing for the better. This means she has to prevent him from seeing their child.

The mother of three also told her husband toward the end of the episode that she knows that her decision to keep Bentley away from his father will deeply affect the 8-year-old boy. She also believes that Bentley might be angry at her because of this, but she is willing to face the consequences to keep him safe.

Bookout also said that as part of the ultimatum, she must also prevent her son to meet up with Edwards' parents, Jen and Larry, since they are the ones who primarily take care of Bentley whenever he is with his dad.

But despite Bookout's concern for his health and welfare, reports claim that Edwards slammed her in a recent post on his private Instagram account with an inappropriate meme.

The "Teen Mom: OG" star has yet to comment regarding Edwards' post.