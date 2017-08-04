'Teen Mom OG' News: Mackenzie Possibly Quitting Over Ryan's Drug Scandal

"Teen Mom OG" fans might be seeing the last of Mackenzie Standifer after she seemingly hinted at her departure on social media. This comes after the revelation that she feels her husband's drug use is being exploited for ratings.

Facebook/teenmom Promotional photo for "Teen Mom: OG" on MTV.

Those who have been following the reality show know the extent of Ryan Edwards' drug problems. He recently put his and his now-wife Mackenzie's life at risk after driving under the influence.

Seemingly tired of the drama, Mackenzie accused Ryan's ex, Maci Bookout, of keeping his drug use a secret during the reunion special with Dr. Drew last month. According to her, Maci was attempting to exploit her husband in order to increase the show's ratings.

In a recent post on Instagram, the exasperated wife said she no longer cares what others think of her life.

"I quit the [anxiety] attached to it. I quit living a life of social norms," she added.

Mackenzie ended the lengthy post by saying that sometimes quitting can be a beautiful thing.

Many took the post as her airing out her frustrations and telling her critics that their opinions don't matter to her anymore. However, some fans took her message to mean that she is leaving the show for good.

It wouldn't be surprising if it were the latter. "Teen Mom OG" has had major supporting cast members leave the show for various reasons. But in this case, Mackenzie might have a reason to stay a little longer.

Back in June, Ryan revealed he willingly went to a rehabilitation facility following his driving incident and so far, he has had good results.

"I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better," he said in a statement.

However, the fact that Maci still has feelings for the father of her child might continue to drive a wedge between Ryan and McKenzie. Fans will just have to wait until the next season to see if Mackenzie does indeed quit "Teen Mom OG."