'Teen Mom OG' News: More Drama Transpires in Season 6 Reunion Special

A lot of juicy details were caught by the cameras during the filming of "Teen Mom: OG's" season 6 reunion special over the weekend.

facebook/teenmom Promotional photo for "Teen Mom: OG" on MTV

Sources told E! News that cast members Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, and Catelyn Lowell all joined Dr. Drew Pinsky during the two-day filming for the show's reunion special. Insiders who were present during the filming told the publication that the cast was involved in a lot of drama.

According to the report, Portwood's ring finger was noticeably bare during the time of the shoot. This could mean that she and her fiancé Matt Baier called off their engagement.

Portwood did not delve into details regarding the status of her relationship with Baier but mentioned that they were still going out with each other and believed that everything will be "back on track" in the near future.

On the other hand, Bookout's ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards reportedly checked himself into rehab. The "Teen Mom: OG" star and Edwards' new fiancée, Mackenzie Standifer, were said to have talked about it during the reunion episode.

"There was back and forth between Maci and Mackenzie, but no yelling or anything like that. They talked about Ryan and his drug issues. Ryan is in rehab and has been in there about two weeks," a source stated. "They also said he's doing well."

Another report from Us Weekly revealed that Edwards and Standifer already tied the knot before he entered the rehab facility in mid-May.

According to the court records obtained by the publication, the couple decided to get married on May 15 in Hamilton County, Tennessee. But both Standifer and Edwards' have yet to confirm the news.

Edwards has an 8-year-old son with Bookout.

Meanwhile, fans of the reality series will also see a heartwarming segment featuring Portwood, Bookout and Lowell, which they filmed together. They reportedly showed their genuine friendship and how much they enjoy spending time together.

Abraham, on the other hand, reportedly walked out after Dr. Drew asked her too many questions about her relationship with Simon Saran.

The season 6 reunion special of "Teen Mom: OG" will air on MTV on Mondays, 9 p.m. EDT.