'Teen Mom OG' News: MTV Says They 'Don't Condone' Ryan Edwards Driving Under the Influence

Facebook/teenmomPromotional photo for "Teen Mom: OG" on MTV

MTV spoke up against "Teen Mom OG" star Ryan Edwards who was caught on camera driving while in an apparent impaired state.

In this week's episode of "Teen Mom OG," viewers voiced out criticisms and concern as the show allegedly let Edwards drive even though he was under the influence of some substance.

Edwards was driving with his then-fiancée Mackenzie Standifer in the passenger seat. The two were off to their wedding at the time.

MTV then responded to criticisms and said they did not know at the time that Edwards had decided to drive while impaired. In a statement, the network said: "MTV does not condone driving under the influence. Ryan's erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone's prior knowledge."

Meanwhile, an insider report quoted an unnamed "Teen Mom OG" crew member who explained the production's side of the story. The reality show's staff reportedly said that when cast members are taping in a car, they are filming with an installed dashboard camera.

"When things happen in the car, we don't know about it until the cast tells us, or when we watch the footage later on," the anonymous crew member explained.

On the Monday episode of "Teen Mom OG," Standifer was seen worried about Edwards' state while he was behind the wheel. She later on realized that Edwards was not in a condition to drive. There were moments when Standifer had to shake Edwards and remind him to focus on the road.

At the time when she might have confirmed her hunch that Edwards was driving under the influence, Standifer turned off the camera but might have or have not unwittingly left the audio recording feature on.

Standifer then asked Edwards if he took Xanax "again" which he repeatedly denied, as he said, "I put that on my kid's life."

Following the controversy, Edwards recently confirmed that he has decided to enter rehab shortly after the events shown in the Monday episode.

Edwards said in a statement: "A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes."