'Teen Mom OG' Season 6 Episode 19 Spoilers: More Drama and Surprises Unfold on a Special Sunday Airing

"Teen Mom OG" season 6B will be airing at a special time this week, and MTV has teased three huge events that fans of the popular reality television series can look forward to.

YouTube/MTVA screenshot from the "Real Housewives Parody" featuring "Teen Mom OG" main casts, Farrah, Maci, Amber and Catelynn.

In a series of sneak peeks posted on the show's official MTV page, it's been revealed that a proposal will be made, a heart-to-heart talk may either make or break one relationship, and a mother grows jealous on Christmas.

After the previous episode, Ryan and Maci may still have some things to discuss regarding the latter's refusal to let their son Bentley spend Thanksgiving with his father. The preview shown at the end of the episode shows that Maci is still upset over the matter, but a sneak peek for the upcoming 19th episode of the season reveals that Ryan may have already moved on from it and may have even mustered up the courage to propose to her current girlfriend, Mackenzie.

Meanwhile, Tyler and Catelynn will have a heart-to-heart conversation about their relationship in the next episode, as previewed in a sneak peak titled "Would Tyler Ever Leave Catelynn?" It seems unlikely, but does Catelynn herself believe it? The preview shown after the episode hints that she may not be 100 percent confident about it.

The fan favorite couple has also discussed the possibility of having another baby together, which Catelynn expressed some reluctance to, owing to her previous bout with postpartum depression. This seems to not be the case anymore following the couples' fake pregnancy announcement in April, three months after last week's episode was filmed. Also, Catelynn has since expressed her willingness to have a baby on Twitter, to which Tyler wholeheartedly agreed. Is a new baby coming to "Teen Mom OG" soon?

On the other hand, a school project that involved the making of a Christmas ornament almost brought Amber to tears when Leah tells her they're only making one in class. The sneak peek reveals that Leah will be making the ornament for her father, Gary, who has spent much of the previous episode badgering Amber about why she and Matt have not married yet and why she doesn't have any kid with her new beau. The questions upset Amber, who eventually revealed that she's not having a kid anymore is because she's worried that the medications she's taking for the symptoms of her borderline personality and bipolar disorders might result in an unhealthy child. Will Leah pull through and make something to make her mother smile in the upcoming episode?

For her part, Farrah seems all set to move to San Diego due to her allergies and the mean neighbors that have not been very pleased with her purchase of a mini-horse named Starburst. But will the move be made official, or will there be something that comes up next episode that could make her want to stay?

"Teen Mom OG" season 6 episode 19 airs at a special time on Sunday, May 7, at 6:30 p.m. EDT before the "MTV Movie & TV Awards."