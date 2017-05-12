'Teen Mom OG' Season 6 Episode 21 Spoilers: Tyler Chooses to Be Optimistic; Maci May Have to Face Jen and Larry's Wrath

Tyler decides to take a more positive approach to his father's recovery in the next episode of "Teen Mom OG."

YouTube/MTVA screenshot from the "Real Housewives Parody" featuring "Teen Mom OG" main casts, Farrah, Maci, Amber and Catelynn.

Previously, Tyler was seen paying his father, Butch, a visit and noticed how the old man seemed depressed. In the upcoming next episode of MTV's popular reality television series, the dutiful son decides to be a bit more trusting of his father's ability to successfully go through his recovery this time around. The old man is trying his best, there's no doubt about it, and Tyler is nothing if not a loving son who hopes to be there for him and with him along the way.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that Farrah will continue to be at odds with her mother over the latter's relationship with her fiancé. The previous episode saw Farrah send her mother packing to a hotel after the latter showed pictures of her giving birth to her daughter Sophia.

There will also be one major confrontation that is about to break out between Maci and her boyfriend's parents, Jen and Larry. During Sunday's special airing, Maci did not hold back about expressing her opinion regarding Bentley's grandparents taking over what should've been Ryan's duties as a co-parent.

In the upcoming episode, Jen and Larry will find out that Maci does not really like the idea of Bentley going to their house and spending time there when he should've been spending time with his second parents, Ryan and Mackenzie. This is one situation that can easily be misinterpreted and can thus cause Maci to become even more upset with her ex-boyfriend's family. Will a conversation finally resolve this issue, or will this only open up new wounds that will take a much longer time to heal?

Meanwhile, Amber will still be hard at work in putting together her Forever Haute Fashion Show. Whether or not this will be a successful event remains to be seen.

"Teen Mom OG" airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.