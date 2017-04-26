'Teen Mom OG' Season 6B Spoilers, Latest News: Huge Changes May Be Afoot as Docuseries Nears Season's End

Young parents Tyler and Catelynn and Gary and Amber will be in a celebratory mood in the next episode of "Teen Mom OG." On the other hand, Farrah may have just made up her mind about a huge decision that could change her and Sophia's lives.

The synopsis for the next episode of MTV's docuseries "Teen Mom OG" teases that Tyler and Catelynn will be celebrating Nova's birthday and the festive event may put the young couple in a positive mood to begin considering having another baby.

This comes on the heels of Tyler's issues with his father, Butch, who has just been released from prison, yet again. And while the older man promised his son that he would be doing his best to stay clean and sober from now on, Tyler's doubts that his dad might slip again may never be appeased.

It was for this reason that Tyler did not allow Butch to stay with them in their new house but instead took his troubled father to his and Catelynn's old house to stay there and fix things up in place of paying rent.

And although he has his doubts, Tyler recently took to Twitter to express his enduring love and concern for his father, saying, "I do it all because of the natural unconditional love I have for the people in my life. I do it because life is too short."

Meanwhile, co-parents Gary and Amber will plan a surprise party for their daughter Leah's eighth birthday, which will be the first one they will do together since they split up.

And as for Farrah, the young mompreneur may have had enough with hoping her boyfriend Simon would propose and is now planning to move with her daughter Sophia to San Diego. She also seems to have bought a pet to add to her family, as previewed by this clip released by MTV.

Another clip hints that Ryan's wish to spend Thanksgiving with his son Bentley may not be happening this year. How will this affect his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Maci?

"Teen Mom OG" season 6 episode 18 airs on Monday, May 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.