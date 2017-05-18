'Teen Mom' Season 6 Episode 22 Spoilers: Will Amber Break Things Off With Matt?

The upcoming episode 22 of "Teen Mom" season 6 is all about appreciation and reawakening lost bonds. Also, one wedding may be in danger of being canceled.

YouTube/MTVA screenshot from the "Real Housewives Parody" featuring "Teen Mom OG" main casts, Farrah, Maci, Amber and Catelynn.

In one of a series of sneak peeks posted by MTV, Catelyn is shown giving her husband's mother a special gift as a symbol of her appreciation. Tyler's mom has apparently made such a positive impact on her life — one that she will not soon forget. With this, she would like to let the older woman know how much she appreciates having her mother-in-law in her life.

Meanwhile, another sneak peek teases Farrah and Debra trying out hypnotherapy in a bid to try and fix their relationship. The two of them will be undergoing hypnosis in order to mend the broken pieces of their bond, but will this be enough to reawaken the lost warmth in their relationship?

On the other hand, Amber may not be ready for marriage after all as teased in yet another sneak peek. The previous episode saw Amber having second thoughts about marrying her fiancé when she went to accompany a friend to shop for wedding dresses. Her friend's elation was only matched by Amber's uncertainty, especially after realizing that she didn't know if she even wanted to try on dresses or get married for that matter.

Despite the producer encouraging her to try some of the dresses on, it seemed that Amber only became even more certain that Matt may not be the man she wanted to be with for the rest of her life after all.

In the sneak peek for the upcoming episode 22, Amber may just end up changing her mind about getting married in Las Vegas after having a serious conversation with her brother. If she ever does decide not to get married, will this decision also break things off between her and Matt for good? How will Matt take this turn of events?

"Teen Mom" season 6 episode 22 airs on Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.