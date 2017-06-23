'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Reveals Why She Cancelled Wedding with Matt Baier

When "Teen Mom" star Amber Portwood called off her wedding to ex-boyfriend Matt Baier, there were various accusations against him, one of which was that he cheated on his fiancée.

Baier is a recovering drug addict, so when he tried to offer "Teen Mom" castmate Catelynn Lowell a Xanax to calm her nerves during the show's press day, it was the last straw for Portwood. Given Baier's condition, the fact that he had pills with him pushed Portwood over the edge.

"It was pretty much the straw that broke the camel's back," Portwood said, adding that she and Baier are no longer together at the moment. This clarified Portwood and Baier's relationship, as there were speculations that they were getting back together after they were reportedly filming WE TV's "Marriage Boot Camp."

Aside from Baier's addiction, Portwood also spoke about rumors that he cheated on her throughout their relationship. There was a rumor that he cheated on her with fellow "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham and that he is a deadbeat father.

Portwood said that while she doesn't believe Baier cheated on her, she thinks he should stop lying to her or verbally attacking each other if ever they were going to get back together.

"He hasn't been the best. He's just met a person that doesn't deal with his [crap.] But he's also met a person that he really is in love with and doesn't want to let go," Portwood said of Baier and his relationship.

According to Wonderwall, Portwood and Baier were supposed to get married on Oct. 13. The ceremony was scheduled to take place somewhere near their home. Before calling off the wedding, 26-year-old Portwood was looking for a '40s style gown and wanted to "do couture."