Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Updates: Pregnancy Rumors Addressed on Twitter

Facebook/TeenMom2 "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans pregnant?

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans is once again hounded by pregnancy rumors almost seven months after her youngest child was born.

Speculations about Evans' new pregnancy reportedly started when she posted a photo of herself and her fiancé David Eason kissing in a scenic spot with the caption "V.I." This made fans believe that she was pertaining to a baby number 6.

Evans has two sons from previous relationships namely Jace and Kaiser, while Eason has a daughter named Maryssa and a son named Kaden from former partners. The two also share a daughter named Ensley. This means that if the reality TV star is really pregnant, the Eason household will add a sixth child to the family.

However, Evans already slammed the pregnancy rumors on her Twitter account.

"You all need to chill spreading rumors about being pregnant. I got the mirena BC implant immediately after having Ensley. No more babies!" the 25-year-old TV celebrity stated.

Eason also mentioned in an interview with E! News that they already have too many children in the family. "We already have so many kids and it's really time-consuming, it's hectic. We don't get that much time for just ourselves," he stated.

The couple's schedule is also tied with all the planning for their upcoming wedding in September. Evans admitted that she is almost freaking out because of all the preparations they have to make, but she is already scheduled to look for her wedding dress soon.

Aside from her stint on MTV's long-running reality show, Evans is also busy promoting her new book "Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom" that will be released on Tuesday, July 25. The tell-all book features some of her life's biggest secrets.

MTV will air the premiere episode of "Teen Mom 2" season 8 on Monday, July 17, at 9 p.m. EDT.