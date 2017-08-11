'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Episode 13 Spoilers: Big Bad Wants All Supernatural Creatures Dead

Danger still lurks around the supernaturals living in Beacon Hills. In the upcoming episode of "Teen Wolf," Scott (Tyler Posey) and his pack are still clueless about their new enemy, a hunter bound to kill creatures like them.

As revealed in the synopsis of episode 13 of "Teen Wolf" season 6, the pack will be looking for one of their own, Brett (Cody Saintgnue), who has gone missing. To recap, viewers last saw him getting shot at by Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan), Allison's grandfather. The veteran hunter along with accomplice Tamora (Sibongile Mlambo) will continue to hunt him throughout the remaining episodes of the season.

The episode's description clearly suggests that Brett survived the encounter. And probably in hiding. The official sneak peek of the episode shows him attacking the hunters with the arrow that was supposedly going to kill him. Tamora who evades the arrow by a hair will try to shoot him down with her gun.

In another promotional clip, Argent's mission is revealed. "We are building an army to hunt them all," the veteran hunter stated.

Before Scott can discover his scheme, he, Malia (Shelley Hennig), and Liam (Dylan Sprayberry) will have to come across numerous obstacles. One of the challenges they will have to deal with has to do with the dead body that they found in the last episode.

Familiar faces from the original "Teen Wolf" cast will be present for the final 10 episodes of the supernatural drama. Chris Argent (J.R. Bourne) and Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) will be reprising their roles. And Dylan O'Brien, who was quite busy in the first half of the season, is expected to appear more frequently this time.

"After Images" will mark Posey's directorial debut.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 13, titled "After Images," airs this Sunday, Aug. 13, at 10 p.m. EDT on MTV.