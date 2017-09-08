'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Episode 17 Spoilers: Scott's Reinforcement Arrives

Facebook/TeenWolf Scott will some much needed support in the next episode of "Teen Wolf."

Scott (Tyler Posey) and his pack are getting reinforcements to fight against the hunters in the upcoming episode of "Teen Wolf."

In the episode titled "Werewolves of London," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) revealed that the cavalry that Scott requested will finally arrive in Beacon Hills. Jackson (Colton Haynes) and Ethan (Charlie Carver) are said to be coming to help out the werewolf pack against the enemy.

After a series of defeats, Scott and the others have realized that they are hopelessly outnumbers by the hunters. Last episode, he and Malia (Shelley Hennig) almost died when they got trapped inside the trackers' base.

The pack's plan was simple – infiltrate the adversary's headquarters and collect the ammunition. Without the weapons, the werewolves stand a chance of winning against the hunters. Liam (Dylan Sprayberry) and Theo (Cody Christian) were sent to entice the enemies away by letting them think that the pack was seeking refuge at the zoo. After they left, Scott and Malia immediately went inside, expecting to find what they were looking for. Unfortunately for them, the hunters were cunning. They brought all the ammo with them.

Scott and Malia were close to losing consciousness due to a lack of oxygen when Lydia (Holland Roden) came to their rescue. If not for the banshee, the pair would have died. If there was one thing positive that happened, it was when Scott and Malia came clean with their feelings for each other. The threat of dying made them confess and it looked like they were finally ready to become a couple. The problem with the trackers, however, still persists. Jackson and Ethan's arrival will hopefully give Scott the leverage he needs to score against the enemy. Gerard (Michael Hogan) will rue the day he waged war against the werewolves.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.