'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Release Date, Spoilers: Froy Gutierrez to Play Unexpected Character in Final 10 Episodes

A new and mysterious character is on his way to Beacon Hills, and he's something that fans will not expect to see in the second half of the sixth and final season of "Teen Wolf."

Facebook/TeenWolf What new threats await Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his pack in the second half of “Teen Wolf” season 6?

In an interview with HollywoodLife.com, 18-year-old actor Froy Gutierrez teased some details about his new "Teen Wolf" character named Nolan.

"I think the audience is going to be in for quite a little surprise with him," Gutierrez said.

The actor also said that he's looking forward to how his character joins in and messes with the lives of the cast as well as with the series' overall story. He went on to tease that Nolan may have a hand in putting a little more grit into the final 10 episodes of the show.

Fans of "Teen Wolf" will be seeing uglier and more real things happening to Scott (Tyler Posey) and to the rest of his pack as they move to the next chapter of their lives.

Gutierrez described being in the show as "efficient," and that set life with the cast and crew of MTV's supernatural series was just the right amount of relaxed and professionalism that got things done.

He went on to say that the "Teen Wolf" cast was really just like a "pack." He was also on set for the last filming day and shared that saying goodbye to his character, as well as to the people that he worked with for the past few months was "very emotional."

The interview also addressed the fans' observation that Gutierrez looked like fellow "Teen Wolf" actor Dylan Sprayberry, who plays Scott's apprentice, Liam.

"It's funny because you'll probably see Nolan interact with Dylan in 6B," Gutierrez said.

Aside from introducing new characters, the upcoming final arc of "Teen Wolf" will also be bringing in some of the old ones.

In an issue of Entertainment Weekly's Spoiler Room earlier this year, executive producer Jeff Davis revealed that a few of the previous characters on the show will be making an appearance and that some of them might even return in "very unexpected ways."

"Teen Wolf" season 6B is expected to return in summer 2017. Its 10th and final episode will bring the total number of episodes to a solid 100.