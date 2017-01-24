'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Spoilers: Liam is 'Going Down Fighting' in 'Memory Found'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Everyone has started taking Stiles' loss seriously, and even Sheriff Stilinski has come to his senses. In "Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 9, the dangers of saving Stiles will be more apparent.

Facebook/TeenWolfThe upcoming episode of 'Teen Wolf' season 6 will see Liam fighting with a pack of Ghost Riders. Will he survive?

A short synopsis on Spoiler TV teases that Theo (Cody Christian) and Liam (Dylan Sprayberry) will become decoys to distract the Ghost Riders. Scott (Tyler Posey), Lydia (Holland Roden), and Malia (Shelley Hennig), on the other hand, will execute their big plan to cross the border.

The plan to get Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) out of the Ghost Riders' hold has been something the pack has always wanted to do ever since they realized that Stiles is someone they know very well. However, things kept getting in the way of their plans. This time, though, they will make sure it pushes through.

A promo for "Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 9 hints that it won't be so easy to see Stiles after all. Sheriff Stilinski (Linden Ashby) told Scott and the others that through getting back all the lost memories of his son, he was able to briefly see Stiles on the other side of the tunnel.

It appears that the pack will finally cross the tunnel leading to where Stiles and the other forgotten townspeople are. However, the possibility of having casualties may lie ahead.

In the teaser for the upcoming episode of "Teen Wolf" season 6, Liam tells Theo, "I'm going down fighting." Liam has had his issues with the pack and with Stiles in the past, but it seems that he is now more than willing to go down for his friend, as long as he fights.

The teaser then shows Liam attacking a pack of Ghost Riders on his own. It remains to be seen if he will survive the battle or not. If Liam dies while keeping the Ghost Riders distracted from Scott and the others' plans to infiltrate the enemies' hiding place, he will do so for a good cause.

It looks like Scott, Malia, and Lydia will at last see Stiles in the new episode of "Teen Wolf" season 6. They will finally cross the border and a man in the shadows will meet them. Will it be Stiles?

"Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 9 titled "Memory Found" airs Jan. 24, 9 p.m. EST on MTV.