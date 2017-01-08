'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Spoilers News: Monster Brawl on the Way in Episode 7

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new promo for "Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 7 has just been unveiled, and it's not looking good for one Ghost Rider as another monster appears before him.

One of the things that the promo emphasized is Liam's (Dylan Sprayberry) remark that catching a Ghost Rider isn't the best idea at all for the pack. Scott (Tyler Posey) is obviously determined to do this for Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) even if the former still does not remember everything about his best friend.

TWITTER/Teen Wolf 'Teen Wolf' season 6 episode 7 will see a Ghost Rider facing off with another monster.

Liam is concerned, but it appears that his sentiments will be shrugged off by other members of the pack who want Stiles back. Fans should expect to see more of Scott and Mason's (Khylin Rambo) plan in the upcoming episode and if the plan will work out.

Meanwhile, the last scene of the promo reveals that one of the Ghost Riders will be squaring off with a new monster whose identity has yet to be revealed. It is also speculated that the monster who will confront one of the Ghost Riders in "Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 7 will challenge the villain to a duel.

As for the short confrontation between Lydia (Holland Roden) and Sheriff Stilinski (Linden Ashby), it appears that the sheriff is starting to believe what Scott and Lydia have been telling him from the start.

A recap of the previous episode, which was titled "Ghosted," details how Sheriff Stilinski decides to tear down the wallpaper that Lydia was trying to rip off earlier in "Teen Wolf" season 6. When the wall breaks down, the sheriff discovers the biggest shocker for him yet in the season: Stiles' room.

In the promo for "Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 7, Sheriff Stilinski asks a tearful Lydia, "Did you know about this room?" Lydia responds, "You're afraid to remember him." Will Stiles' dad finally recollect all the memories he had of his son?

"Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 7 titled "Heartless" is slated to air Jan. 10 on MTV.