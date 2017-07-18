'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Spoilers News: Final Comic-Con Appearance Info Revealed

Facebook/TeenWolf Casey Deidrick joins as a supernatural being in "Teen Wolf" season 6B.

The highly anticipated midseason premiere of "Teen Wolf" season 6 will finally air late this month, but fans of the series are already excited to find out what is next for the wolf pack in Beacon Hills.

Before the final 10 episodes of the supernatural suspense series begin airing on Sunday, July 30, MTV scheduled the show's last Comic-Con panel appearance on Thursday, July 20.

"Teen Wolf" has been a constant fixture in the annual pop culture convention that takes place in San Diego. But for this year, the show will occupy the largest venue at the San Diego Convention Center in Hall H.

According to reports, this year's "Teen Wolf" Comic-Con panel will be attended by some of the show's major cast members such as Dylan Sprayberry, Tyler Posey, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian, and Khylin Rhambo. They will also be joined by executive producer Jeff Davis.

Aside from answering questions about the show, MTV is expected to unveil a new extended sneak peek during the TV series' upcoming Comic-Con presentation. Several surprises are also expected to be included in the event.

The cast are also expected to drop by the convention room on Friday, July 21, to sign autographs for fans.

Meanwhile, another report reveals that a new character will be introduced in the second half of "Teen Wolf" season 6. The character will be portrayed by "Eye Candy" alum Casey Deidrick.

Entertainment Weekly learned that Deidrick will play the role of a former Eichen House resident named Halwyn. According to the report, Halwyn is a hundred-year-old Hellhound that has a mysterious tie with a prehistoric evil entity that is currently threatening the entire Beacon Hills.

However, there is no word yet if Halwyn will be an ally or an enemy.

MTV is slated to air the first episode of "Teen Wolf" season 6B on July 30 at 8 p.m. EDT.