'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Spoilers: Sheriff Stilinski Takes Stiles Seriously in 'Blitzkrieg'

As fans continue to wonder when Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) will return for real in "Teen Wolf" season 6, it appears that Sheriff Stilinski (Linden Ashby) has started to take Lydia's (Holland Roden) words about Stiles seriously.

A promo for "Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 9 titled "Blitzkrieg" reveals that Sheriff Stilinski will try to recreate the investigation boards that Stiles left behind. In an almost tearful remark, he also tells his wife, Claudia (Joey Honsa), "It's all true."

Claudia remains a suspicious character in the series as she is supposed to be dead. When the sheriff tells her that everything Lydia has been ranting about is true, Claudia appears as if she doesn't believe her husband or she's scared he will discover the truth.

The final scene in the promo for the upcoming episode of "Teen Wolf" season 6 sees the sheriff touching the mirror in Stiles' room. He then comes to the bittersweet realization about the person he has forgotten. "I have a son," he says.

Meanwhile, a synopsis for the new episode also hints at trouble for the pack as they try to exert more desperate efforts in bringing their friend back. The synopsis reveals that in episode 9, Scott (Tyler Posey), Malia (Shelley Hennig) and Lydia will "storm the rift" that divides the real world from where Stiles is.

It remains to be seen if the pack's joint efforts will bring Stiles back for good but based on the promo, it seems that the Ghost Riders won't take them lightly. "We have to remember everything," Scott says. Will they ever remember everything that they shared with Stiles?

Liam (Dylan Sprayberry) will also be very busy in the upcoming episode of "Teen Wolf" season 6. The synopsis goes on to tease that he, along with Hayden (Victoria Moroles) and Mason (Khylin Rhambo), will strike a deal with Theo (Cody Christian) so they can get some crucial information.

The information that the trio will get is related to Mr. Douglas (Pete Ploszek), who seems to have powers similar to the Ghost Riders. It has yet to be revealed if the team will discover anything worth their time from Theo.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 9 titled "Blitzkrieg" will air Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.