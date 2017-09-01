'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Spoilers: Someone's Life Might Be In Danger, Scott and Malia Finally Kiss

YouTube/MTV Screengrab from the sneak peek where Scott and Malia finally share an intimate moment together in the next episode of 'Teen Wolf' season 6.

A major threat is looming in Beacon Hills in the next episode of "Teen Wolf" season 6.

A spoiler posted by Entertainment Weekly revealed that someone might be in grave danger in the final moments of the episode titled "Triggers." According to the report, the fate of more than one fan-favorite character will be in question. This means that Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and the rest of the Beacon Hills wolfpack might have their lives hanging in balance.

But aside from the danger that might be coming their way, Scott and Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig) will reportedly decide to take a major leap in their relationship and give in to their feelings in the upcoming episode.

In the sneak peek that was released by MTV, Scott was seen trying to comfort Malia after she survived a near-death experience.

Malia reminded Scott that she still has a lot of things that she wanted to do. Scott initially thought that Malia was referring to her plans of going to France. But she corrected him and decided to kiss him passionately. This means that the fans will finally see the much awaited "Scalia" romance, as dubbed by fans, in full bloom before the series concludes.

Posey revealed that he is rooting for Scott and Malia's romance even if Malia used to date Scott's best friend Stiles (Dylan O'Brien).

"I've always loved the character of Malia, and the storyline, it makes sense," the actor stated. "It's really sweet. My favorite types relationships are started by best friends hanging out, you know, and being there for one another, and then it kind of organically happens. And that's what happened there."

Hennig, however, revealed during the cast's panel appearance at the 2017 San Diego Comic Con that the shower scene between Scott and Malia that was included in the season 6 trailer will be very "sexy."

MTV will air the next episode of "Teen Wolf" season 6 on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. EDT.