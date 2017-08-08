'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Spoilers: The Pack Searches for Brett while Facing Threats from Gerard

Facebook/TeenWolf A promotional image for "Teen Wolf" on MTV.

When "Teen Wolf" season 6 returns for its 13th episode, titled "After Images," Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and the rest of the pack are going to run into some dangerous obstacles as they search for their missing friend.

"We're building an army to hunt them all," Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) is heard saying in the preview for the upcoming episode, which hints that the werewolves are about to face various threats in the final episodes of this season.

According to the episode 13 synopsis, the pack is going to be desperately pursuing Brett (Cody Saintgnue), who has gone missing since he was previously shot by Gerard with an arrow. While the veteran hunter continues to hunt Brett alongside Tamora (Sibongile Mlambo), the pack will be looking for him as well.

"After Images" was directed by the series' lead star, Posey. Carter Matt reported that this was the actor's first time to direct.

Meanwhile, executive producer Jeff Davis has recently teased the fans about what they are going to be expecting in the final episodes of the popular werewolf drama series.

On Twitter, he answered a few fan questions, including those surrounding the various characters that have appeared on the series over the years, but are no longer regulars, such as Kira (Arden Cho) and Jackson (Colton Haynes).

When asked about which character he would have loved to bring back to the show but was not able to, he answered: "I loved Kira, but unfortunately we weren't able to have her back in 6B."

I loved Kira, but unfortunately we weren't able to have her back in 6B. #TeenWolf https://t.co/YVSy2GuDiQ — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) July 30, 2017

Another user asked Davis what will happen if Jackson returns to the series and finds out his ex, Lydia, is now dating Stiles (Dylan O'Brien). To this, he responded: "It's definitely an awkward reunion for more than one reason."

It's definitely an awkward reunion for more than one reason. #TeenWolf https://t.co/jLxwwHnkKt — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) July 30, 2017

The EP also revealed that there will be a flash forward in the finale episode of the series.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.