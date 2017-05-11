'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: Argent Returns to Finish Feud With Scott

Argent (JR Bourne) is back to hunt down the werewolves in the second half of the current installment of "Teen Wolf."

In a new teaser released for season 6B, the fans see that the hunter is back to continue the legacy of his family to rid the world of the wolves that disrupt the natural balance of things.

The clip shows Scott (Tyler Posey) running blindly deep in the woods. As he stumbles around in the dark, the Alpha is shown having flashbacks of the night he was hunted by the Argents. The scene then shifts to the present where Scott reunites with Lydia (Holland Roden) and Malia (Shelley Hennig). The girls ask Scott what is wrong.

Before he can answer, Scott hears footsteps. He warns the others and Malia confirms his suspicions. A group of hunters are roaming in the woods, searching for prey. In the lead is Argent, ready to finish what he has started. It looks like the temporary truce between his family and the werewolf pack is over. He looks ready to take on the Alpha. Scott and the girls immediately try to flee. They know they are no match against the trackers.

Executive producer Jeff Davis previously mentioned that the last episodes of the series would feature the rise of new hunters. Fans of the show have already been introduced to the two hunter families - the Argents and the Calaveras. Speculations predict that the group the EP was talking about is a new one, but anything can still happen. Davis also said that season 6B would be dark and terrifying.

"6b is very much a story of the outsider. Scott and his friends become pariahs once again in Beacon Hills. It is about the rise of new hunters. It is also a season that is sort of inspired by HP Lovecraft. It's definitely a season of very dark horror. We have some of our grossest stuff coming your way," the EP teased in a Teen Wolf News interview.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 is rumored to return this year.