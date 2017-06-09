'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: Argent's Motives To Be Revealed

Argent (JR Bourne) is turning out to be the next big bad in the second half of the current installment of "Teen Wolf."

Facebook/TeenWolfArgent's motives will be revealed in "Teen Wolf" season 6B.

The latest promo released for the upcoming midseason premiere showed Argent leading a group of hunters as they looked for Scott (Tyler Posey) and his werewolf pack. In the dim forest, it was quite difficult to count how many men Argent had in his unit, but Scott and Malia's (Shelley Hennig) scared reaction to their presence was a huge hint. Both of them were terrified to hear multiple hearts beating, and this was enough to make them hightail it away from that place.

In the clip, Scott was shown remembering the night he was hunted by the Argents. The same feeling of dread and anger spread through him in the present timeline.

Argent has broken the truce. What made the hunter change his mind remains to be seen. His betrayal will come as a surprise to the fans, considering his blooming romance with Scott's mother. Argent and Melissa (Melissa Ponzio) were on the verge of being a couple in season 6A.

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Jeff Davis hinted of a more complicated storyline for Melissa and Argent. It looks like Scott's mother will fall deeply in love with the hunter. Her relationship with him will be severely tested once Argent makes it known that he will not stop until the "rabid dogs" are eliminated.

"We'd been flirting with the idea of Stilinski and Melissa but one of our rules in the writers' room is to go the unexpected route — and putting her with Argent felt unexpected. Then it started to feel natural. Like, they're really good together. I was like, 'Are we doing this? It's the last season. Let's do it.' In 6B, things are going to get ever more awkward. We love awkward romances, inspired by my own life," Davis said.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 is expected to return this year.