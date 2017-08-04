'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: EP Jeff Davis Hints More Flash-Forwards, Will MTV Develop a Reboot?

"Teen Wolf's" farewell season premiered this weekend, and fans are already itching to know what lies ahead for the show's beloved characters. Fortunately, creator and executive producer Jeff Davis revealed bits of information about what to expect this season.

Facebook/TeenWolf Promotional image for "Teen Wolf" season 6.

Davis responded to a series of fan questions via Twitter this week, and he confirmed that there will be flash-forwards in the final episodes. He also revealed that a reboot could happen sometime in the foreseeable future if "MTV gets their way."

Meanwhile, many fans believe it is possible for Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) to return to Beacon Hills. As reports pointed out, he made it clear in his voicemail to Scott (Tyler Posey) that he was very excited to work with the FBI. That was made even more obvious when he leapt up the stairs to an office and enthusiastically finished the sentences of his instructor.

When the instructor discussed a missing man in the North Carolina woods, Stiles spat his water out in surprise. It is possible that he recognized the man, and there's a huge possibility that he will return home to help solve the case.

In late July, Davis caught up with Entertainment Weekly and he teased that this season feels scarier because it is inspired by the works of renowned horror fiction novelist H.P. Lovecraft. It also looks like there will be more creepy crawlies as the show approaches its finale.

"Our inspiration was a little bit H.P. Lovecraft," he revealed. "We wanted things that felt creepy and scary and like they were getting under your skin, whether it's spiders or fear itself. There's a lot of spiders in this season."

Davis further added that the pack's dynamic will be "different" this time because the main characters are ready to go their separate ways at the beginning of the installment.

The sixth and final season of "Teen Wolf" airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.