'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: Jackson and Ethan to Return, Get Into Trouble

Facebook/TeenWolf A promotional image for "Teen Wolf" season 6 on MTV.

When "Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 17 titled "Werewolves of London" airs on MTV tonight, viewers are going to see the return of Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes) and Ethan (Charlie Carver).

After several years of leaving "Teen Wolf," Haynes is finally making an appearance again in the show that made him famous.

In the recently released season 6 episode 17 preview, the two returning characters are seen back in Beacon Hills, in search for Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), who had sought their help. They run into Monroe (Sibongile Mlambo), whom they think is going to help them find their friend.

However, the next scene shows the two guys tied up and Monroe throwing a bucket of water to their faces. Apparently, she recognizes Jackson and is well aware of what the two are. She starts asking them why they were looking for Scott, and when they refuse to give her answers, she proceeds to electrocute them.

According to the "Werewolves of London" synopsis, Scott, who has realized that they have been outnumbered by their enemies, will try to bring in reinforcements to help his pack fight against the ruthless Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) and his army of brainwashed human beings.

Although they do not possess any powers, they have become a threat to Scott's pack because of their number.

With Jackson and Ethan getting into a sticky situation, will they still be able their friend?

"Teen Wolf" season 6 airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Apart from Posey, the series' main stars include Dylan O'Brien as Stiles Stilinski, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

Episode 17 will also see guest stars like Gideon Emery as Deucalion, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Michael Johnston as Corey, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Andrew Matarazzo as Gabe, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Victoria Moroles as Hayden Romero, and Christopher McDaniel as Deputy Dewitte.