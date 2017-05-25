'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: Lydia and Stiles Are Not Endgame?

"Stydia" fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the star-crossed lovers will end up together in the second half of the current season of "Teen Wolf."

Facebook/TeenWolfLydia and Stiles will decide about their relationship in "Teen Wolf" season 6B.

In the previous episode before the break, Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) finally found the courage to kiss Lydia (Holland Roden). They have been attracted to each other for a long time, although neither acted upon their feelings out of fear of hurting Malia (Shelley Hennig). Still, Lydia's close brush with death urged Stiles to reconsider his decision to stay away.

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Jeff Davis hinted that the two would eventually dive into a romantic relationship in season 6B.

"It all has to do with friendship and romance, where someone finally says 'I love you' after it's been boiling up inside for years," Davis said.

Still, rumors that O'Brien will not return to the MTV series continue to circulate. The speculations started when he was injured on-set while filming an upcoming movie. Later on, it was reported that the actor missed several key shoots for "Teen Wolf's" new episodes. In the recent teaser released, the Hollywood Life is quick to note Stiles' lack of appearance, hinting that he may already be dead. In the clip, Malia, Scott (Tyler Posey) and Lydia are talking about hunting down a killer, who turns out to be Chris Argent (JR Bourne).

The promo shows Scott running deep in the forest. He is later joined by the two girls. The Alpha is recalling a past memory when he was being hunted. Malia's words bring him back to the present, where they hear heartbeats and footsteps. A group of hunters is coming their way. Before they can get any closer, the trio immediately runs away. Argent is shown in the lead and it looks like he and his brothers will waste no time pursuing the wolves.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 is rumored to return this year.