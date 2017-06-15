'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: Lydia's Ex-Boyfriend to Return

Jackson (Colton Haynes) may be returning to Beacon Hills in the second half of the current installment of "Teen Wolf."

Facebook/TeenWolfLydia's ex-boyfriend may return in "Teen Wolf" season 6B.

Speculations claiming that Haynes will reprise his role in the MTV series emerged after the actor hinted of his return via Tumblr. According to him, he would make a comeback on a show that "he used to be on," sparking rumors that he was talking about "Teen Wolf." The Kanima-turned-werewolf was last seen in season 2, but it was mentioned by Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) that he was in London in season 3. Jackson was Lydia's (Holland Roden) longtime boyfriend before he left town.

If Jackson does indeed return to Beacon Hills, his presence may cause problems to the budding romance of Lydia and Stiles. It has been previously teased that the two are ready to take their friendship to the next level. Whether they will actually end up together as a couple remains to be seen, however. Rumors that O'Brien will not be seen that much in season 6B still persist, mainly because he was not able to attend most of the shoots for the upcoming episodes.

Lydia and Jackson were together for a long time, and although they have each moved on from the said relationship, they still consider each other as special. Fans may be looking at a love triangle in the event that the "Stydia" romance will indeed happen.

Meanwhile, the promo for the premiere shows that the first enemy that the werewolf pack will be facing in season 6B is a group of hunters being led by Argent (JR Bourne). According to spoilers, Scott (Tyler Posey) is shown running in the forest when he suddenly has a bout of déjà vu.

The Alpha remembers the night he was being hunted by the Argents. When his thoughts return to the present, he is joined by Lydia and Malia (Shelley Hennig). Their enhanced hearing warns them that a group of people is approaching. They are hunters and they are being led by Argent. He claims that the rabid dogs must be killed one by one.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 is expected to return this year.