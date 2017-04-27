'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: Malia Gets Ready to Leave Beacon Hills

Malia (Shelley Hennig) wants to take on the world in the second half of the final installment of "Teen Wolf."

In a February interview with Hollywood Life, executive producer Jeff Davis revealed the kind of storyline they have planned for Malia. Just like her other friends, she cannot wait to get out of Beacon Hills and explore. They will all go to college and meet new people. Malia can finally forget all the bad memories she has had with her town. Davis also admitted that a lot of episodes in season 6B would center on Malia.

"She wants out. She wants to experience the world. She wants to get the hell out of Beacon Hills as fast as Possible and live. But of course she's not going to be able to very quickly in 6B. We concentrated a lot on Malia in 6B actually, so I'm excited for the audience to see how her character develops," the EP teased.

Even though Malia wants to leave town as soon as possible, circumstances will not allow her to. A huge menace will descend on Beacon Hills, threatening the lives of the people she holds dear. As expected of Malia, she will not be able to turn her back on her friends. Perhaps her extended stay in town will give her father, Peter (Ian Bohen), a chance to make amends to her. Spoilers report that he wants nothing more than earn his daughter's forgiveness and reestablish a civil, at the very least, relationship with her.

Forgiving Peter will probably take a while for Malia. He has played the part of a villain for so long that it is difficult to consider him as anything but. Peter also needs to show Scott (Tyler Posey) and the pack that he is sincere with his apology. It has been revealed that he is prepared to do anything for Malia. If she wants him to be friends with her clique, her father will have to do it, for both of their sakes.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 will return later this year.