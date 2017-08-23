'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: Not All Questions Will Be Answered; Final Season to Resume on Sept. 3

Facebook/TeenWolf 'Teen Wolf' season 6 airs Sundays on MTV.

With only a few episodes left in the final season of "Teen Wolf," fans are wondering what is in store for Scott (Tyler Posey) and his pack.

The stakes are definitely getting higher, and the most recent episode finally revealed a key character's real name. But fans will have to wait a while before they get another dose of "Teen Wolf," as no new episode will be airing on Aug. 27 to make room for the Video Music Awards. MTV was able to make it up, though, by releasing two new episodes this past Sunday, Aug. 20.

It was recently revealed that the visually horrifying big bad who has been up to no good is actually named Anuk Ite, a shapeshifter who likes to sow conflict in everyone. However, on set, the creature is known as "Pulpy," according to Ryan Kelley, who plays Jordan Parrish on the show.

Kelley recently spoke to TVLine and teased the last few episodes of the sixth season. Throughout its run, "Teen Wolf" has left some questions open, and fans have been waiting for answers. However, Kelley revealed that not everything may be tied up neatly with a bow.

"This being the final season, and the fact that we all found out halfway through shooting Season 6, there are a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up," Kelley said. "Fans of the show want to know more about every character, but because we only have X amount of time left, certain things probably won't get to be answered."

As for his character playing an important role in taking down the show's villains, Kelley explained that Parrish likely does not have a clue what he is capable of.

"Well, the thing about Parrish is that even he doesn't have any idea what he's doing," he said. "This is still new to him, so he's figuring it out as he goes along."

There are only three episodes left until the series finale, which will air on Sunday Sept. 24. For now, fans can look forward to the return of "Teen Wolf" season 6B on Sept. 3 on MTV.