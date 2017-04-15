'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Spoilers, Plot: Scott to Reunite With Kira?

Scott (Tyler Posey) is rumored to be reuniting with girlfriend Kira (Arden Cho) in the second half of the current season of "Teen Wolf."

Facebook/TeenWolfKira may return in "Teen Wolf" season 6B.

According to recent spoilers, Scott's kitsune lover is one of the characters who will return in the last few episodes of the MTV series. Previously, it was announced that Cho would not be part of the cast anymore after her character, Kira, decided to leave Beacon Hills to train with the skinwalkers. The actress announced her departure via her Youtube channel. Many fans were disappointed because Kira and Scott never got to say their proper goodbyes. It looks like they will get more than they asked for if Kira will indeed go back to visit her Alpha boyfriend.

Aside from Kira, another of Scott's ex-girlfriends is also speculated to appear in season 6B. However, it remains a mystery how Allison (Crystal Reed) will be integrated into the storyline since she is already dead.

Last season, Reed already returned to play the role of Marie-Jeanne Valet, the first Argent hunter, in the episode titled "Maid of Gévaudan." It will be interesting to see how Scott deals with the return of both women, especially Kira. He has shown no interest in dating since the kitsune left.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Jeff Davis mentioned their intention to make Scott single for the last season. He said they wanted to show that the Alpha's storyline is still fascinating even without a love life to spice it up. Scott, Davis said, has always been a compelling character on his own.

"We thought this might be a season where we don't see that side and we see him struggling a little bit. He's had two great romances: One was the very epic and tragic romance with Allison, and we wanted to do a sort of romantic comedy side with Kira. But this season sees Scott as a single guy just trying to graduate and be there for his friends while facing yet another supernatural crisis," the EP told EW.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 is rumored to return late June.