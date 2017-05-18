'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: Scott's Pack Faces Biggest Threat Yet

Scott (Tyler Posey) and his pack are in grave danger in the second half of the current installment of "Teen Wolf."

Facebook/TeenWolfThe hunters are back in "Teen Wolf" season 6B.

The new teaser released for season 6B reveals that the werewolf pack will be hunted once again. Argent (JR Bourne) is back and he wants the supernatural creatures captured and eliminated. It looks like the pact between Scott's group and the Argent family is now broken. The hunt is on for the wolves, urging Scott to flee and make sure his brothers are properly warned. Time is of the essence, with Argent and his band of hunters hot on their heels.

In the clip, Scott is walking deep in the forest. He remembers the night he was first hunted by the Argents. Then the scene shifts. The Alpha is back in the present, but he is having déjà vu. As Lydia (Holland Roden) and Malia (Shelley Hennig) join him, he hears footsteps - a lot of them. Malia can hear them as well. They immediately scurry and put as much distance as they can from the sound. Before the teaser ends, Argent's face is revealed. He is leading the hunter group.

It has been previously revealed that a huge threat will prevent Scott from leaving Beacon Hills. He is supposed to start university at UC Davis. With the hunters tracking the werewolves one by one, Scott cannot afford to leave and let the younger ones face the enemy.

Executive producer Jeff Davis has revealed what is in store for the pack in season 6B.

"6b is very much a story of the outsider. Scott and his friends become pariahs once again in Beacon Hills. It is about the rise of new hunters. It is also a season that is sort of inspired by HP Lovecraft. It's definitely a season of very dark horror. We have some of our grossest stuff coming your way," the EP teased in a Teen Wolf News interview.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 is rumored to return this year.