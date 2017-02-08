'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: Show Creator Jeff Davis Previews the Remaining 10 Episodes of The MTV Series

"Teen Wolf" final season is officially on its winter hiatus but not before closing a chapter of Scott (Tyler Posey) and his pack's high school life. This effectively points to the remaining episodes of the supernatural series as more likely to be unpredictable given that at this point in the narrative, anything is possible.

Facebook/Teen WolfStiles (O'Brien) in "Teen Wolf" promo still

Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) is finally back in the world of living where he is reunited with Lydia (Holland Roden), and with Mr. Douglas (Peter Ploszek) and the Ghost Riders finally out of Beacon Hill, all of them are heading to great colleges and life seems pretty okay for everybody right now. But fans can expect a new turmoil to brew sometime soon especially since most of the pack members are heading to different colleges. Scott will be heading to UC Davis, Lydia will be off to MIT and Stiles will be studying a pre-FBI program at George Washington University.

"It's something new, but also old," show creator Jeff Davis told TVLine in a midseason post-mortem interview. "Scott and his supernatural friends become pariahs once again. They're feared and hunted. It's very much a season of fear. Our inspiration was H.P. Lovecraft, so you're going to be seeing a lot of dark horror in the next season. We have some really disgusting stuff coming up," he continued.

While it can be presumed that moving forward, Stiles will be back into the thick of things for "Teen Wolf" now that he is out of the trap he had been in during the first half of the show, Davis was a bit coy when asked just how much fans would be seeing him in action. He did, however, emphasize on Stiles being a primary game player in the final season regardless of how the show is going to play that out.

"This season was really about honoring the character of Stiles," he revealed. "We knew we wouldn't have Dylan O'Brien full-time, and then we had him even less once his accident happened. So there was a bit of behind-the-scenes trickery there," he added.

It can be remembered that O'Brien suffered some injuries during the filming of the movie "The Maze Runner: Death Cure" early last year causing him to be sidelined from "Teen Wolf" season 6 production for quite some time. Although the show was able to find a way to incorporate him into the story despite his predicament, it is still unknown how his character will be handled in the latter half of the show' final outing.

No official midseason premiere date is available yet for "Teen Wolf's" final season.