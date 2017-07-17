Teenage Girl Who Dies After Dropping Mobile Phone in Bath Laid to Rest

REUTERS / RICK WILKING A mobile phone reportedly caused the death of a Texan teenage girl.

A Texan teenage girl reportedly died last week while using her mobile phone in a bathtub.

According to reports, 14-year-old Madison Coe was accidentally electrocuted while taking a bath in her father's house in Lovington, New Mexico on Sunday, July 9.

Coe's relatives reportedly told the news station that she might have charged her cellphone while in the bathtub, or grabbed her phone while it was charging before it dropped into the tub.

Donna O'Guinn, Coe's grandmother, revealed that the accident should be used as a reminder about the safe use of mobile phones. "We want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging," O'Guinn said. "She was just sweet to everybody and everybody loved her."

Coe's mother Angela O'Guinn Downs also used her Facebook page to raise awareness on staying safe while using electronic devices such as cellphones. "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE share and bring awareness!! A friend of a friend put this together. I don't even know this person and they are helping to bring awareness to their kids and everyone else's!" the grieving mother stated.

The teenager just graduated from eighth grade from the Terra Vista Middle School under the Frenship Independent School District, and was expected to spend her high school years in Houston, Texas. She was also known as a basketball player and a member of Terra Vista Middle School band's tuba.

According to her grandmother, Coe was very sweet and managed to endear herself to just about anyone when she was still alive.

Coe's remains were laid to rest at the Kings Ridge Church of Christ in Lubbock on Saturday, July 15.

Her friends and families started a GoFundMe campaign to cover her medical and funeral costs.