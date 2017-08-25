Teenager Who Filmed Friend's Suicide Charged with Murder

A teenager from Utah has been charged with murder on Wednesday for the death of 16-year-old Jchandra Brown as well as misdemeanor for the failure to report a dead body.

Tyerell Przybycien, 18, not only caught his friend's suicide on camera but he also helped her commit it. He allegedly picked up Brown from her job, bought her the noose that would take her life, and drove her to a remote canyon where he merely witnessed her death.

Authorities from Utah County sheriff's office report that a turkey hunter found the lifeless body of Brown near Maple Lake. She was seen hanging from a tree. Just below her feet, authorities found two grocery bags, Detective Quinton Fackrell stated.

In one of the bags, there was a cellphone, a name tag from a fast food restaurant, and a suicide note which reads, "watch the video, it's on my phone."

The recording of Brown's suicide was played in court on Wednesday. In the 10-minute clip, the teens can be heard discussing Brown's suicide. At times, he appears to be checking on Brown, telling her, "thumbs up if you're ok." And he can also be heard making comments on the girl's death as if it was quite the spectacle, saying, "That's when the brain stops getting oxygen." The clip ends with a male voice saying, "I guess I'll just leave this here now."

Prior to Brown's suicide, Przybycien texted a 16-year-old friend and confided that he intends to help a girl commit suicide. As she read their exchanges in court, she mentioned that on the day Brown died, he sent a message that says, "I helper her do it too and I feel so guilty."

In the process of investigating the girl's death, the police found child pornography on Pryzbycien's phone. Apart from the aforementioned charges, he will face five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in a separate case.

More updates on the investigation should follow.