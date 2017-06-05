Tekken 7' Gameplay News, Updates: Game Is Now Available on Consoles and PC

Ever since Tekken's first release, the game has always been a favorite among arcade gamers. Now that "Tekken 7" is finally out, gamers can now enjoy the title on home consoles PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on PCs.

Facebook/tekken/Bandai Namco A promo image of "Tekken 7"

"Tekken 7" can now be purchased through the official store for only $60, but the game's Digital Deluxe version comes at $85 while the 7 Collector's Edition is more pricey, costing $150. Gamers who want to get their hands on the Collector's Edition should take note that it is only accessible on the console.

Katsuhiro Harada, Tekken's franchise director, said in a statement that "Tekken 7" has been a very long journey for both Bandai Namco and the development team. The combined effort throughout the development of the game resulted in a much better game experience for fans.

Before the game landed on home consoles, the studio managed to squeeze in various upgrades and changes. Part of the game modification includes new customization options, additional stages and characters, and the addition of Akuma from "Street fighter."

WCCFTECH has tested the Tekken 7 PC version. After the game made its debut, the publication noticed NVIDIA's logo, which suggests that the game must have been optimized for NVIDIA GPU.

According to the review, at first glance the game seems impressive in terms of graphic effects and animation; however, this can only be said for those who have the proper requirements for the PC version. For optimum gaming experience, the publication noted that players must make sure that their computers have the system requirements of the game. For example, the Arena stage is filled with non-player characters (NPC) on the background, which could possibly bring down the frame rate, especially for low-grade GPUs. Nevertheless, users can change the adjustment setting to reduce the quality during hustle movements. This is important for gamers who want to stay competitive in the game despite the poor graphics effects.

"Tekken 7" is now available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.