'Tekken 7' Latest News: New Trailer Features Game Characters' Stories

"Tekken 7," the upcoming new entry in Bandai Namco's long-running fighting video game franchise, is only a couple of weeks away from its global launch. And to set the stage for its arrival, the game publisher has launched a new story trailer for the highly awaited video game.

(Photo: Youtube/BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe)A screenshot from the official trailer of "Tekken 7."

The new trailer released provides fans a preview of the plot of "Tekken 7," which features the Mishima Clan's 20-year blood feud coming to its climactic conclusion. As gaming fans can expect from a video game series about martial arts, the video shows a lot of military-grade weaponry and earth-shaking explosions.

According to Cinema Blend, the video opens with a narration about how all the conflict in the games began with Heihachi attempting to kill Kazuya. It then proceeds to explain some of the motivations behind several characters in "Tekken 7," which includes Akuma's role in the video game's cinematic story mode.

Fans of the game franchise also get to see a glimpse of the never-ending blood feud between Heihachi and Kazuya, as well as Akuma's role in paying his debt as a demon to Heihachi's wife.

Other fan-favorite "Tekken" characters were also featured in the new story trailer. Nina was seen wearing a wedding dress while on a mysterious new mission. Glimpses of returning faces such as Law, Lee, and Alisa Bosconovitch also appear in the video.

Other mainstay "Tekken" characters like Bryan Fury, Jack and Jin Kazama also appear in the trailer, with Jin Kazama's Devil Jin arc expected to be concluded in the upcoming video game installment.

Aside from bringing the franchise's story into full circle, "Tekken 7" as a video game is also touching new ground because of its revolutionary rendering camera system. According to Bandai Namco, the upcoming "Tekken" game will be the first fighting game to utilize this technology.

"Tekken 7" is scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 2.