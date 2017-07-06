'Tekken 7' News: A New Patch Now Available for PC and PS4, Applies Customization and Matchmaking Fixes

Facebook courtesy of Tekken A new patch has been released for the PC and PS4 versions of 'Tekken 7'

"Tekken 7" players on the PC and PlayStation 4 can now download a new patch for the fighting game.

The versions of the patch released for the two platforms are a bit different, with the one for the PS4 containing a few more fixes.

Detailed in a post on the official "Tekken" website, the PS4 patch will cut down on the waiting time players need to endure just to get an opponent for an online match.

Player Match has also been fixed quite a bit, and players should now be able to go through it with greater ease. If they so choose, they will also find that they can leave sessions faster.

Revenge Match-related fixes are also included in the latest PS4 patch. One fix aims to address those instances where the name and character being used by an opponent may have changed once such a match gets started. PS4 players will now also have the opportunity to have as many Revenge Matches as they want with the same opponent in Ranked Match.

Players should also find that some customization items have been fixed. The newest PS4 patch for "Tekken 7" also gets rid of an issue that could previously lead to the disappearance of Leo's upper body whenever specific items were equipped.

Some character moves have been updated as well.

The new patch is also available for the PC version of the fighting game, and it contains those same customization-related fixes.

As for Xbox One players, they may have to wait until Monday to see the latest patch rolled out for their version of the fighting game, according to the franchise's official Twitter account. It is still unclear which fixes may be included in the Xbox One patch.

More news about "Tekken 7" and other additions that may be released for it should be made available in the near future.