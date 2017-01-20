'Tekken 7' News: A Release Date Will Finally Be Revealed Next Week, Should Fans Be Worried About A Possible Delay?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ever since the home version of "Tekken 7" was made official last year, fans have been waiting for the game developers to take the next step, which was to actually attach an exact release date to the game.

Facebook courtesy of Tekken'Tekken 7' is set to be released for the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One

For quite some time now, all that the developers have confirmed about the upcoming fighting game's arrival is that it will take place early next year, and that obviously isn't enough for many fans.

The good news for them is that the wait for a release date is finally coming to an end very soon.

Over on Twitter, game designer Michael Murray was asked about the still-missing release date by "@lemisweet." Murray then responded by indicating that the elusive date will be shared next week.

Not long after that, a more formal announcement of the impending release date reveal was shared via the franchise's official Twitter account.

That the specific release date of "Tekken 7" will be revealed sooner rather than later has to be encouraging for fans, but there's a chance that next week's announcement may contain some disappointing news as well.

Just a few days ago, Twitter user "@Flying_Wonkey" shared a screenshot apparently taken from a recent Bandai Namco stream that contains some upcoming releases.

"Tekken 7" is there, but instead of "early 2017," its release window is listed just as "2017." Furthermore, as Twinfinite noted in a recent report, the games are also seemingly listed in chronological order, so the upcoming "Tekken" game getting placed after "Little Nightmares," which is due out this spring, is not the most promising sign for fans hoping that no delay is incoming.

One more thing, the aforementioned Twitter user "@lemisweet" also shared some images indicating that the new game is already in the Xbox Live Store, though other fighting game fans commenting on the tweet noted that the listing has apparently been there for a while now.

Whatever it may be that is happening to "Tekken 7's" arrival, fans can finally expect to hear about it next week.