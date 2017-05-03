'Tekken 7' News: Character Customization Details Revealed, Several Elements Can Be Altered and Added

"Tekken 7" is obviously built on giving players thrilling experiences in matches and challenging them constantly with difficult opponents, but that is not all that this upcoming game will offer.

Character customization will allow players to change the way fighters look inside 'Tekken 7'

There is also a character customization element in this game, and it is one that players can use to change and alter several aspects of a particular fighter's appearance.

A new video shared on YouTube by "Zanar Aesthetics" gives fans an idea of just how many things they can change when it comes to a character's look.

Akuma is the character featured in the video, so players can take delight in seeing this always serious fighter trying on some unusual accessories.

First off, it looks like numerous head accessories will be made available, including several hats as well as some headbands that Akuma may recognize.

Players can also tinker with a character's hair, either by changing its color or applying different accessories. The items available here are particularly silly since there are lanterns, things that look like toys and even an electric fan that can be attached to a character's hair.

Different types of glasses are also going to be made accessible and players can even choose to apply some make-up to a "Tekken 7" character.

Articles of clothing for the upper and lower body are also going to be included, and some of these are ornately designed items while others are not quite as elaborate. A full body outfit was also shown briefly.

Accessories for the upper and lower body will also be in the game.

Other elements such as hit effects, auras and even characters panels are customizable as well.

It is worth noting that not all cosmetic items look like they will be available right away, and many of them may have to be purchased using an in-game currency known as "Fight Money."

Players will be able to start customizing characters as soon as the home version of "Tekken 7" is released on June 2.