'Tekken 7' News: Developers Detail Story Mode, Other Gameplay Changes Included in Upcoming Fighting Game

Fans are expecting big things from the home version of "Tekken 7" that's coming out later this year, and developers are attempting to meet those expectations by introducing some interesting gameplay changes.

'Tekken 7' will be released for the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One on June 2

First off, when going through the Story Mode offered by the game, players can expect things to be a little different.

Speaking recently to IGN, game director Kouhei Ikeda shared that new game mechanics have been applied in Story Mode so that the characters that players will be asked to control while going through it will be easier to manage.

Ikeda also mentioned that some cutscenes can lead seamlessly into battles, so players need to pay attention to what's going on in front of them at all times.

Revealing more about the Story Mode, Ikeda also shared that it will be focused on the battle between Kazuya and Heihachi Mishima, adding that some kind of conclusion for that heated feud will also be provided.

Later on in the video, Ikeda then discusses other gameplay changes "Tekken 7" players may notice even if they aren't going through the Story Mode.

Here, Ikeda shared that new visual and gameplay elements have been introduced so that viewers can follow what's going on even if they may not completely understand the complex combat taking place. Ikeda specifically pointed to Rage Arts as additions that should help make the game "more dramatic."

It's worth noting that these Rage Arts are not just visual additions, however, as they also matter greatly in gameplay.

During an earlier interview with the PlayStation Blog, chief producer Katsuhiro Harada noted that these Rage Arts can knock opponents down or even take them out for good when used at the right time.

Players will be able to experience these new gameplay features for themselves as soon as the home version of "Tekken 7" is released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on June 2.