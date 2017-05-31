'Tekken 7' News: Devs Reveal More About What the Online Tournament Mode Adds to the Game

"Tekken 7" will provide players with many ways to compete with their friends or other fans from all over the world by offering different game modes. One of these is the Online Tournament Mode.

Facebook courtesy of TekkenDifferent game modes are available inside 'Tekken 7'

While fighting game fans may already be familiar with many of the other modes included, the Online Tournament Mode may be something new to them.

Recently, "Tekken" project leader Katsuhiro Harada talked about the Online Tournament Mode and hinted at how it may be beneficial to players.

As Harada noted, the new mode can act as a kind of alternative for players who may feel that they are not ready yet to test their abilities against the highly skilled players online but who may also want something that is different from just the standard offerings.

The Online Tournament Mode can be something that enables players to experience the thrill of emerging from a pool of other players as the victor.

Furthermore, "Tekken 7" players who do well in the Online Tournament Mode will get bragging rights over their competitors and even some rewards as well.

The hope here seems to be that the Online Tournament Mode will give players more reasons to keep playing frequently.

As for the other game modes, players can check them out in a previously released video. The video showcased the Story, Arcade, Versus, Practice and Online Modes and these should present players with varied types of gaming experiences.

Players should also know that there is at least one more game mode coming in the not too distant future.

Sometime this summer, a new downloadable content pack will bring more costumes and an additional game mode, according to Bandai Namco.

No word yet on what this new game mode will be, so fans will have to stay tuned.

"Tekken 7" is set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 2.