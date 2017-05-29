'Tekken 7' News: Devs Reveal New Details About PC Version of Upcoming Fighting Game

Given that "Tekken 7" will be the first entry of this long-running fighting game franchise that will be made available for the PC, it should probably come as no surprise that players have some questions about it.

Facebook courtesy of Tekken'Tekken 7' is set to be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on June 2

The good news is that the developers recently shared more details about the PC version of the game that should address some queries that fans have.

Spotted by Avoiding The Puddle, Bandai Namco Europe community manager Isshak Gravi provided the new details in a recent post on Steam.

First off, it was revealed that the PC game will be capable of running up to 4K and that it will remain at a consistent 60FPS.

Screenshots that show the different graphics options players will be able to tinker with were also provided.

According to the screenshots, players will be able to adjust different things, including texture and effect qualities.

Players can also control what is shown in the HUD and they are even allowed to adjust motion blur. Different options for controls and controllers were also previewed.

Speaking of controllers, PC players may be glad to know that "Tekken 7" will support both controllers and keyboards. However, mouse support was not provided.

Developers also allowed fans to get an early look at the different Character Steam Cards and emoticons that will be included. King, Paul and Heihachi are among the characters featured as emoticons and in the Steam Cards as well.

The new fighting title also has Denuvo and players should also note that pre-loading is possible, so they should be able to get that out of the way and just enjoy hours and hours of playing once the game is finally released.

Fighting game fans will not have to wait that much longer for "Tekken 7," as the game is already due out for the PC as well as for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 2.