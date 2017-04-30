'Tekken 7' News: Different Game Modes Shown Off in New Trailer, Online and Offline Offerings Included

Although "Tekken" games are mainly about the fighting, there are many ways for players to experience that action, and a new trailer showcases the ones that are set to be included in the home version of "Tekken 7."

Facebook courtesy of TekkenAkuma and Heihachi are featured in 'Tekken 7's' Story Mode

In the trailer, fighting game fans can get an early look at the Story Mode that will prominently feature the members of the Mishima clan.

Just like in previous installments of the series, it looks as though there is plenty of in-fighting taking place among the Mishimas. Guest character Akuma will also figure into the Story Mode in some way.

Aside from going deeper into the complex relationships that the Mishima clan members have with each other, there are also storylines that reveal more about the other characters who are featured in "Tekken 7."

Also, players will want to stay alert even while viewing cutscenes in Story Mode, as the seamless transition to gameplay may catch them off guard.

The upcoming game will also feature offline offerings, with those being the Arcade, Versus and Practice Modes. These modes are ones likely familiar to any "Tekken" veteran and they can offer more casual but still rewarding experiences for players.

If players feel they are good enough or simply want to see how skilled they really are, they can go ahead and take part in the online Tournament Mode. Players may even be able to make a name for themselves among other fans by trying out this mode.

Players should also know that there is at least one more game mode that will be released post-launch. The new game mode has not been named just yet, but players can expect that this will be included in a DLC pack, together with plenty of new costumes, that is set to be released sometime in the summer, according to Bandai Namco.

"Tekken 7" is set to be released for the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One on June 2.