'Tekken 7' News: Download Size Is 42GB, According to US PlayStation Store Listing

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fighting game fans who are planning to get the home version of "Tekken 7" later this year may need to clear out some space on their preferred gaming platforms.

Facebook courtesy of TekkenHome version of 'Tekken 7' is set to be released on June 2

That's because the U.S. PlayStation Store listing for the game currently notes that it may take up 42GB of space on the PS4.

As PVP Live pointed out, that download size means the next installment of the "Tekken" franchise will take up more space than other recently released fighting games such as "Street Fighter V" and "Mortal Kombat X."

Likely contributing to that download size is the fact that the home version of "Tekken 7" will be powered by Unreal Engine 4.

That 42GB download size for the PS4 version of the fighting game may also be larger than what it turns out to be for either the PC or the Xbox One.

Announced previously by the developers, the PS4 version of this game will arrive with some exclusive features, including a Jukebox Mode that will give players access to tracks used in previous installments of the franchise. Legacy costumes for popular fighters Jin, King and Xiaoyu are also included in the PS4 version of the game.

More additions are also coming to the game even after it is officially released.

Developers have already announced that a season pass for the game will give players access to three content packs. These downloadable content packs will bring new characters, costumes and stages to the game, and a new mode is expected to be introduced as well, though specific details about what these post-launch additions will be remain unavailable at this point.

Players who pre-order the game will also be able to add Eliza to their rosters.

The home version of "Tekken 7" is set to be officially released for the PC, the PS4 and the Xbox One on June 2.