'Tekken 7' News: Eliza, 'Taiko no Tatsujin' DLC Items Available Now for Players to Download

Facebook courtesy of Tekken Eliza is now available for 'Tekken 7' players to download

Some new downloadable contents are now available for players to download for "Tekken 7," including a member of the roster players may not have yet if they did not pre-order the game.

Offered originally as a pre-order bonus, players who initially missed out on acquiring Eliza can now purchase this additional character as a DLC item, as announced previously by "Tekken" project director Katsuhiro Harada.

The former pre-order bonus character is available now for 500 Yen, which roughly translates to just a little under $5, Avoiding the Puddle reported.

Along with Eliza, there are some more DLC items that have just been released.

To be more specific, 10 "Taiko no Tatsujin" DLC items are now available for players to download for free. These DLC customization items add some special effects whenever they are equipped by characters.

The "Taiko no Tatsujin" DLC items were also featured previously in the arcade version of "Tekken 7."

Players still looking for additional DLC releases will not have to wait that much longer to get what they want.

Already due out this August is a DLC pack that contains the Ultimate Tekken Bowl game mode together with numerous new costumes.

The month after that, players can look forward to receiving some more DLC. Detailed in a recent tweet from the fighting game franchise's official account, new character panels featuring the work of renowned artists were made. These custom character panels are also going to be provided to players for free.

Another DLC pack, this one due out in the winter, will feature guest character Geese Howard from the "Fatal Fury" series, along with a new stage and some extra costumes.

Lastly, there is one more DLC pack coming in the spring of next year that will include yet another still unannounced guest character.

More news about the additions coming to "Tekken 7" should be made available soon.