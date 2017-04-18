'Tekken 7' News: Franchise Director Katsuhiro Harada Asks for Character Ideas, Suggestions Come Pouring In

The home version of "Tekken 7" will receive plenty of post-launch support from the developers, with some of these additions coming in the form of new characters.

To be more specific, players can expect that there will be two guest characters coming "from other videogames' licenses," Bandai Namco announced previously.

Unsurprisingly, developers have yet to reveal the identities of these two new characters and it looks like they may not even be finalized yet, at least going by a recent tweet from franchise director Katsuhiro Harada.

Harada called on fans to share their ideas for who the new guest characters should be, and gamers were not shy when it came to making their suggestions known.

There were some fairly conventional suggestions that came from the fans, such as the ones that suggested that characters from the "Soulcalibur" and the "Street Fighter" games be added. Notably, Akuma from the "Street Fighter" franchise is already part of "Tekken 7's" roster, so it would not be that surprising if developers opted to go down this route again.

Other downloadable content suggestions were not quite as conventional.

For example, none other than WWE's Xavier Woods put forth a novel idea, suggesting that he himself should be one of the guest characters.

The idea of adding "Yakuza" series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu to the new fighting game is also receiving support from fans.

In any case, fans probably should not count on finding out who the DLC additions will be for a while, especially since the first of these guest characters is not due out until the winter. The other DLC guest character is set to be added in the spring of 2018.

Special stages and costumes are also expected to be released along with the two characters.

