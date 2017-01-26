'Tekken 7' News: Franchise Director Katsuhiro Harada Offers Explanation For Why Game Has Been Delayed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Not too long ago, the expectation was that the home version of "Tekken 7" will be released during the early part of this year, but that did not turn out to be the case.

Facebook courtesy of TekkenThe home version of 'Tekken 7' is now set to be released on June 2

As developers finally confirmed recently, the latest installment of the long-running fighting game franchise is now set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 2, a date which probably can't be described as "early 2017" any longer.

While fans are likely just glad to know when the game will be officially released, some are also wondering why it has been delayed.

The good news here is that franchise director Katsuhiro Harada recently provided an answer for that very question.

Speaking during a recent event in Tokyo, Harada shared that moving away from the early 2017 release window to a specific date of arrival in June was done so that all of the features they had originally intended to be included could indeed be found inside the home version of "Tekken 7" on launch day, IGN reported.

Harada added that they wanted to avoid releasing a game that may not have been completely ready on day one or that may have been lacking content.

In any case, the game does have an exact release date now, and developers also recently announced that a season pass will be made available for it.

Players who opt to purchase the season pass will be given access to three content packs, according to Bandai Namco. Included in these content packs are additional characters, costumes, stages as well as a new game mode.

The downloadable content packs included in the season pass are also expected to be made available individually.

Fans who pre-order the upcoming game will also be given access to the vampire known as Eliza.

More news about the home version of "Tekken 7" should be made available in the near future.