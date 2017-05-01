'Tekken 7' News: Franchise Director Katsuhiro Harada Talks Briefly About the Possibility of a Nintendo Switch Port Being Made

The home version of "Tekken 7" is due out later this year, and while PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to see and experience what this new fighting game has to offer, there may be some gamers who could miss out on it.

Facebook courtesy of Tekken'Tekken 7' is due out for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on June 2

Currently, there is no confirmation that this latest installment of the long-running fighting game series will make its way to the Nintendo Switch, and it is unclear if that will ever happen.

During a recent interview with IGN, franchise director Katsuhiro Harada provided some more details regarding the new "Tekken" game's chances of becoming a Switch title.

According to Harada, part of the reason why it is still difficult to talk about "Tekken 7" on the Switch is because company policy prevents them from sharing which games are being developed and which are not for the aforementioned platform.

Beyond that, Harada shared that both he and game designer Michael Murray also have not been able to get their hands on a Switch yet, so they also don't have a really clear idea of what it can do.

As it looks now, confirmation if "Tekken 7" will or will not be a Nintendo Switch game likely will not be shared for a while. With the developers focused squarely right now on simply making sure that the game is fully ready when it comes out for the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One, the matter surrounding the Switch port may not be resolved entirely until after the game itself is finally out and ready to be purchased.

For those fans hoping that this latest installment of the "Tekken" franchise will also be released for the Nintendo Switch, they may have to settle for playing the waiting game first.

The home version of "Tekken 7" is currently set to be officially released on June 2.